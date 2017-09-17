Getty Image

Amber Tamblyn is done with not being believed. In a powerful new op-ed for The New York Times, the actress/director took aim at how the claims of women are habitually dismissed and how a culture of objectification, accepted harassment and folks like Mr. James Woods allow this to happen.

“For women in America who come forward with stories of harassment, abuse and sexual assault, there are not two sides to every story, however noble that principle might seem,” writes Tamblyn. “Women do not get to have a side. They get to have an interrogation. Too often, they are questioned mercilessly about whether their side is legitimate. Especially if that side happens to accuse a man of stature, then that woman has to consider the scrutiny and repercussions she’ll be subjected to by sharing her side.”

The piece arrives not too far removed from a Twitter exchange involving Armie Hammer and James Woods. Tamblyn alleged there was a pick-up attempt with a predatory twist. She also wrote an open letter to the actor on the subject for Teen Vogue.