John Wick is a great movie (and John Wick: Chapter 2 might be even better). There’s no denying this. But one of the reasons why John Wick broke out the way that it did is because of that name: John Wick. It’s mysterious, dangerous even. Lorraine Broughton doesn’t have the same ring to it, but it’s a name you should know. She’s the lead character in Atomic Blonde, Charlize Theron’s upcoming action movie from Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, who also worked on, yup, John Wick. The parallels between the films don’t end there, either: Based on the trailer, Atomic Blonde, with its hyper-stylized fight scenes, might as well be called Jane Wick. Violence has never looked so good.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Charlize Theron explodes into summer in Atomic Blonde, a breakneck action-thriller that follows MI6’s most lethal assassin through a ticking time bomb of a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing hives of traitors. The crown jewel of Her Majesty’s Secret Intelligence Service, Agent Lorraine Broughton (Theron) is equal parts spycraft, sensuality and savagery, willing to deploy any of her skills to stay alive on her impossible mission. Sent alone into Berlin to deliver a priceless dossier out of the destabilized city, she partners with embedded station chief David Percival (James McAvoy) to navigate her way through the deadliest game of spies.

Between this, The Fate of the Furious, and Mad Max: Fury Road, Charlize is the queen of the action movie. Atomic Blonde kicks all the ass starting July 28.

(Via Universal Pictures)