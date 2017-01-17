Last Updated: January 17th
As captivating as an Oscar-winning drama can be, sometimes you just want to watch a dumb, goofy comedy with actors doing dumb, goofy things. Slapstick comedies don’t often get the critical acclaim that other movie genres receive, but the form has been popular with American audiences ever since the vaudeville days and new movies like The Boss continue to carry on the screwball tradition. If you’re looking for some outlandish pratfalls and raunchy humor, then look no further, because Netflix has you covered with a range of slapstick covering the spectrum from dumb to really dumb. So here are the 10 best slapstick comedy movies on Netflix streaming right now.
I still quote Kingpin to this day.
I often find myself yelling “Attaboy Luther” at sports outings and Bar Mitzvah’s
Every once in a while my wife will break out the tongue noises that Linn Shaye’s landlady makes in the rearview mirror. Makes me proud I married her…
Haha. That landlady still gives me nightmares.
I watched an old disney movie last week where Quaid was the president. He was bowling, missed a show, and yelled “Ah MUNSONED AGAIN!”
I laughed to myself.