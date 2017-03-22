The Cool Story Behind The 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Soundtrack

‘Captain Underpants’ And His Y-Front Friendly Trailer Has Flown Into View

03.22.17

Not all heroes wear capes and apparently not all heroes wear pants either. This element of heroism becomes abundantly clear in the agreeably silly first trailer for Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie.

The animated adventure, based Dav Pilkey’s popular children’s book series, sees its first proper preview introduced by Kevin Hart and Ed Helms. (They supply voices in the movie. It’d be a bit strange if they just did pro bono trailer intros.) As a nice change of pace from a lot of superhero-y trailers, this offering hammers out the basic origin story upfront.

“He doesn’t have X-ray vision, he can’t even climb a tree — wearing a cape does not make him a superhero,” insists Hart before the trailer rolls.

The film focuses on two young mischief makers that use hypnosis to transform their principal into an underwear clad would-be superhero. So if you were wondering if the titular character was bitten by radioactive underpants, there’s your answer.

In addition to having Hart and Helms in the voice cast, Nick Kroll, Thomas Middleditch, Jordan Peele and Kristen Schaal are also lending their talents to the film. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters with briefs in tow on June 2.

