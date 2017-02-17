Straight from the brain of @vigalondo and starring Anne Hathaway, Jason Sudeikis & @thatdanstevens, this is the official COLOSSAL trailer. pic.twitter.com/WFG56SCIrd — COLOSSAL (@SheIsCOLOSSAL) February 16, 2017

People say they’re a monster when they’re apologizing for something bad they’ve done, or when they’ve lost their hand in an incident involving a seal. But they don’t mean it — they’re using the word “monster” figuratively, unless they’re Anne Hathaway in Colossal. Then she’s literally a monster.

Or at least has the power to control one.

In Nacho Vigalondo’s science-fiction comedy, described as “Transformers versus Adaptation and Godzilla meets Being John Malkovich,” Hathaway plays Gloria, a well-meaning human disaster who loses her job and boyfriend and moves back to her hometown. While there, she catches up with an old friend, Oscar (Jason Sudeikis), and, oh yeah, realizes she’s connected to a lumbering Godzilla-like monster that’s attacking Seoul, South Korea. Been there.

The concept is ludicrous, but, as Mike Ryan pointed out in his glowing review, Colossal “changes from a comedy to something dark and twisted — and it’s all at one specific moment and never looks back.” That shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who’s seen Vigalondo’s twisting-and-turning 2007 feature Timecrimes, which, like Colossal, was the talk of Austin’s Fantastic Fest.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Gloria (Anne Hathaway) is an out-of-work girl who, after getting kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, South Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realization that she is somehow connected to his far-off phenomenon. As events begin to spin out of control, Gloria must determine why her seemingly insignificant existence has such a colossal effect on the fate of the world.

If Colossal is half as good as the film’s poster, it will be great.