DC is (again) getting into the Deathstroke cinema business and the comic publisher’s fans seem to be mixed on whether or not they hankering for a Slade Wilson solo adventure. The names currently associated with the project should inspire a touch of optimism, though.

The Wrap reports that The Raid director Gareth Evans is in early talks to helm a Deathstroke solo picture with Negan in Residence Joe Manganiello attached to star as the supervillain. Both Manganiello and cinematic plans for Deathstroke were previously earmarked for Ben Affleck’s The Batman film. (That handsome Deathstroke-y devil we have as our featured image comes from the character’s CW incarnation on Arrow.)

The prospect of the Teen Titans nemesis laying waste to folks in an assassin picture from the filmmaker that made The Raid sounds pretty promising to this dude, although reactions to going broke for Deathstroke have been mixed. As is the case with a lot of comic book news, it’s a mix of elation, suspicion and feelings of superhero/supervillain fatigue.

#Deathstroke scoop is hands down is going to be my personal top 3 all time. Been a huge fan of Slade since he had his solo book in the 90s. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) October 25, 2017

"Joe…sorry to say Deathstroke has been cut from JL & Batman script."

J: Really?! WELL FUC-

"We're gonna give you your own movie instead." pic.twitter.com/RFsJHnNQYX — Film Junkee (@DaveePena) October 25, 2017

Warner Bros/DC continues to be filmmaker driven. Gareth Evans is strong in stylized, hyperviolent action & is perfect for #Deathstroke. — Jesabel 👻🦇 (@JesabelRaay) October 25, 2017

I mean, you really can’t do much better than #Deathstroke + Evans + Manganiello. That’s some #AllIn shit right there. — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) October 25, 2017

Gareth Evans and Evil Captain America action is a match made in heaven. #Deathstroke pic.twitter.com/C8tbAzreT3 — Scott Stamper (@DerfelTalbot) October 25, 2017

GARETH EVANS DIRECTING A DEATHSTROKE MOVIE?!?!?! I'M ABOUT TO FAINT! https://t.co/NEwucRgP6O — Noah Damron (@movienut97) October 25, 2017

Just give me 2 hours of this and I'll be fine #Deathstroke pic.twitter.com/F2h1R76O2t — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) October 25, 2017

When I finish watching the Deathstroke/Raid movie and I'm crying in the theater and the custodian asks me to leave. pic.twitter.com/AeIsJpLt9G — Ahmal Unjomo Jamael (@De_La_Suede) October 25, 2017

[gets incredibly excited about Deathstroke film] [remembers how many other DC films are currently in development] pic.twitter.com/Au09Gbg587 — 👻 Shawn Madden 👻 (@shawnxmadden) October 25, 2017

So, now there’s a #Deathstroke film in the works? Lmao. That’s the 528th movie in #DCFilms development, right? This is ridiculous now. — ━ ᴄʟᴇᴠᴇʀ ᴄʟᴏᴠᴇʀ ☘️ (@BotanicalToxins) October 25, 2017

Deathstroke movie is a bad idea. DC movie by Gareth Evans is a great idea. Just give him something else pls… — Moritz (@roverrritz) October 25, 2017

I'm on the fence. I want a Deathstroke solo movie since he's is one of my favorite characters. But I wanted the John Wick/Atomic Blonde crew https://t.co/ROjiUbTFwX — PapaGillman (@PapaGillman) October 25, 2017

Honestly, my 1st thought re #Deathstroke movie? Cast someone else besides #JoeManganiello – news ain't even trending & already have #Momoa — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) October 25, 2017

#Deathstroke movie being made but @wbpictures still hasnt even gotten Batman or superman right…….AND Justice League aint even out yet pic.twitter.com/qxw5kglysI — Clamm Chowda (@ChowdaClamm) October 25, 2017

No deals have been locked in on the project, so there’s no real details yet on what to expect from a Deathstroke solo joint. There’s the fantasy of a hard R offering in the realm of Logan or Deadpool, but until things get official, it’s hard to speculate on its status just yet. Speaking of upcoming DC offerings, Justice League is slated to arrive in theaters on November 17.

