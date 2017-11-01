Disney Unveils Their Official Cast List For ‘The Lion King,’ Confirms Beyoncé As Nala

#Disney
11.01.17 16 mins ago

Disney has unveiled the official voice cast for the studio’s new take on The Lion King and it’s every bit as impressive as you imagined it would be. Do we have confirmation of Beyoncé as Nala? Damn right, we do!

The bulk of the casting news isn’t brand new. For example, Donald Glover and James Earl Jones’ involvement was confirmed back in February. That doesn’t take away from seeing all the names together and confirmed in a promotional tweet, though. The Beyoncé news in particular is something all sensible people have been rooting for.

It’s a star-studded ensemble featuring Glover as Simba, Jones returning to voice Mufasa, Beyoncé as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, Eric André as Azizi, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa. JD McCrary as young Simba and Shahadi Wright Joseph as young Nala. The 1994 version wasn’t shabby in its star power, but this is a pretty stacked roster of talent. Jon Favreau, who made Disney a ridiculous amount of money with The Jungle Book, serves as the film’s director.

The Lion King (the non 1994 version) is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 19, 2019.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney
TAGSDISNEYDONALD GLOVERTHE LION KING

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 9 hours ago
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 day ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 days ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP