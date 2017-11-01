Disney has unveiled the official voice cast for the studio’s new take on The Lion King and it’s every bit as impressive as you imagined it would be. Do we have confirmation of Beyoncé as Nala? Damn right, we do!

The bulk of the casting news isn’t brand new. For example, Donald Glover and James Earl Jones’ involvement was confirmed back in February. That doesn’t take away from seeing all the names together and confirmed in a promotional tweet, though. The Beyoncé news in particular is something all sensible people have been rooting for.

It’s a star-studded ensemble featuring Glover as Simba, Jones returning to voice Mufasa, Beyoncé as Nala, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, John Oliver as Zazu, John Kani as Rafiki, Florence Kasumba as Shenzi, Eric André as Azizi, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa. JD McCrary as young Simba and Shahadi Wright Joseph as young Nala. The 1994 version wasn’t shabby in its star power, but this is a pretty stacked roster of talent. Jon Favreau, who made Disney a ridiculous amount of money with The Jungle Book, serves as the film’s director.

The Lion King (the non 1994 version) is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 19, 2019.