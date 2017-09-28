Ron Howard seems to be upping his frequency of tweets and Instagram posts on the set of the Han Solo standalone movie, and his latest little hint might be the most interesting yet. After showing off “desperate and dangerous times in the galaxy,” the potential of the Millennium Falcon’s sub-12 parsec Kessel run, and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, now Howard is asking for a hieroglyphic translation from fans. He got one, quickly.

@RealRonHoward this is as near as I can get you Ron, Ralph winged it as far as I know, but it was a font he came up with for Yavin 4. pic.twitter.com/qmOulMr38B — Paul Bateman (@PaulRMQ) September 26, 2017

Paul Bateman, a friend of the late Star Wars conceptual artist Ralph McQuarrie, deduced that the glyphs featured in the tweet were likely from a wall on Yavin 4, the jungle-covered moon that holds the secret base of the Rebel Alliance in Rogue One and A New Hope. It’s also where the Rebels hold cool celebrations: