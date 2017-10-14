Hollywood Rejoices Online After Harvey Weinstein’s Removal From The Academy And Asks Who’s Next

#Internet Reactions
10.14.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

On Saturday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement announcing Harvey Weinstein’s expulsion from the arts organization. While Weinstein has some sympathizers, Hollywood was in a celebratory mood online after learning of the movie mogul’s removal.

Shortly after the news broke, Twitter and Instagram were alight with responses to Weinstein’s very public dismissal. Although there were cheers for Harvey’s ouster, there was also no shortage for suggestions of other Academy members that should be tossed too. Calls to revisit allegations attached to President Donald Trump were also plentiful. Rose McGowan’s “WE SLAY DRAGONS” proclamation is particularly striking.

“Proud of the @TheAcademy! Harvey Weinstein is out.” tweeted Mia Farrow who’s son Ronan attempted to do a story on Weinstein’s behavior for NBC. “There are others- but hopefully we are witnessing the end of an awful era.”

WE SLAY DRAGONS #ROSEARMY

A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on

Writer Mark Harris can explain why Woody Allen hasn’t been removed from the Academy. Of course, the point on the hypocrisy that comes from these types of choices still stands.

In a tweet arriving later in the day, Rose McGowan urged to not let Harvey’s brother Bob “off the hook.” McGowan has been an outspoken voice against sexism and abuse in the film industry and found herself the subject of Twitter suspension a few days ago.

Harvey Weinstein is only the second person in Academy history to have their lifetime membership nullified.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions
TAGScelebrity reactionsHARASSMENTHARVEY WEINSTEINinternet reactions

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP