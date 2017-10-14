On Saturday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement announcing Harvey Weinstein’s expulsion from the arts organization. While Weinstein has some sympathizers, Hollywood was in a celebratory mood online after learning of the movie mogul’s removal.
Shortly after the news broke, Twitter and Instagram were alight with responses to Weinstein’s very public dismissal. Although there were cheers for Harvey’s ouster, there was also no shortage for suggestions of other Academy members that should be tossed too. Calls to revisit allegations attached to President Donald Trump were also plentiful. Rose McGowan’s “WE SLAY DRAGONS” proclamation is particularly striking.
“Proud of the @TheAcademy! Harvey Weinstein is out.” tweeted Mia Farrow who’s son Ronan attempted to do a story on Weinstein’s behavior for NBC. “There are others- but hopefully we are witnessing the end of an awful era.”
Writer Mark Harris can explain why Woody Allen hasn’t been removed from the Academy. Of course, the point on the hypocrisy that comes from these types of choices still stands.
In a tweet arriving later in the day, Rose McGowan urged to not let Harvey’s brother Bob “off the hook.” McGowan has been an outspoken voice against sexism and abuse in the film industry and found herself the subject of Twitter suspension a few days ago.
Harvey Weinstein is only the second person in Academy history to have their lifetime membership nullified.
