On Saturday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences released a statement announcing Harvey Weinstein’s expulsion from the arts organization. While Weinstein has some sympathizers, Hollywood was in a celebratory mood online after learning of the movie mogul’s removal.

Shortly after the news broke, Twitter and Instagram were alight with responses to Weinstein’s very public dismissal. Although there were cheers for Harvey’s ouster, there was also no shortage for suggestions of other Academy members that should be tossed too. Calls to revisit allegations attached to President Donald Trump were also plentiful. Rose McGowan’s “WE SLAY DRAGONS” proclamation is particularly striking.

“Proud of the @TheAcademy! Harvey Weinstein is out.” tweeted Mia Farrow who’s son Ronan attempted to do a story on Weinstein’s behavior for NBC. “There are others- but hopefully we are witnessing the end of an awful era.”

Proud of the @TheAcademy! Harvey Weinstein is out. There are others- but hopefully we are witnessing the end of an awful era. — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 14, 2017

Amen, the academy!!! — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) October 14, 2017

WE SLAY DRAGONS #ROSEARMY A post shared by Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) on Oct 14, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

As a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences I am proud of their decision to expel Harvey Weinstein. — Ron Perlman (@perlmutations) October 14, 2017

So now that we’ve dealt with Weinstein what are we going to do about Trump? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) October 14, 2017

Serial Rapist Weinstein suffers unimaginable punishment,

Kicked out of Academy of motion pictures. Cosby still a member. — Christopher Titus (@TitusNation) October 14, 2017

I’m sorry but anyone who voted for Trump is not allowed to voice any opinion about Harvey Weinstein #sameperson #samediff — candis cayne (@candiscayne) October 14, 2017

Here’s the difference: the movie academy voted Weinstein out. The GOP voted Trump in. — Bill Prady (@billprady) October 14, 2017

Not Roman Polanski. Not Woody Allen. The only other Academy exile got 86’d for lending The Imitation Game to his mom. pic.twitter.com/4YxtF08unk — Dave Holmes (@DaveHolmes) October 14, 2017

BREAKING: Oscars Academy expels Harvey Weinstein over 'sexually predatory behaviour'. * Child rapist Roman Polanski remains a member. pic.twitter.com/fRlzcXYaZp — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 14, 2017

With every new allegation Harvey Weinstein becomes more and more qualified to be the next GOP candidate for #POTUS — Greg Grunberg (@greggrunberg) October 14, 2017

Terse, heavy statement right there from the Academy. #Boom pic.twitter.com/z3F5bVeKU5 — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 14, 2017

The hard part isn't expelling Weinstein from the academy, the hard part is ensuring he never worms his way back in. — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) October 14, 2017

Writer Mark Harris can explain why Woody Allen hasn’t been removed from the Academy. Of course, the point on the hypocrisy that comes from these types of choices still stands.

To everyone saying "Now the Academy needs to expel Woody Allen": Woody Allen is not a member of the Academy. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) October 14, 2017

In a tweet arriving later in the day, Rose McGowan urged to not let Harvey’s brother Bob “off the hook.” McGowan has been an outspoken voice against sexism and abuse in the film industry and found herself the subject of Twitter suspension a few days ago.

SEE ATTACHED. DO NOT LET BOB WEINSTEIN OFF THE HOOK. You will be sorry if you do. #ROSEARMY https://t.co/9i9mk4xPRH — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 14, 2017

Harvey Weinstein is only the second person in Academy history to have their lifetime membership nullified.