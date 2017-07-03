James Franco Directed His ‘The Room’ Biopic In The Unmistakable Voice Of Tommy Wiseau

07.02.17 59 mins ago

Getty Image

We’re months away from The Disaster Artist‘s December 1 release (and even further from its inevitable Oscar wins), but like The Room, the notoriously terrible movie (and production) it’s based on, the circumstances around it are too goofy to ignore. James Franco, no stranger to embracing eccentric performances, apparently directed The Disaster Artist while using Tommy Wiseau’s impossible to categorize voice.

Here’s a reminder of the man, the myth, Tommy Wiseau. You will be saying “Oh hi, Mark” for the rest of the day:

Franco plays Wiseau in the film about a film, and like Johnny Depp playing Hunter S. Thompson, or Heath Ledger playing the Joker, it seems like Wiseau took hold of Franco and wouldn’t let go. That, or it’s easier to just keep using the jangly infections just in case he loses them.

Jason Mantzoukas, who plays a small part in the film next to Hannibal Buress running the rental house Wiseau frequents, told EW about the non-stop Wiseau voice:

“Franco directed the whole movie in character as Tommy Wiseau. Well, I should amend that — he wasn’t in character as Tommy Wiseau, but once he started the day doing Tommy’s voice, he would spend the rest of the day doing the voice. So, it wasn’t like he was pretending to be Tommy, but it was like James using Tommy’s speech pattern and accent. It was really special and very funny.”

According to the comedian, the interactions between the rental house and Wiseau are as convoluted and confusing as The Room, which is saying a lot.

(Via EW)

Around The Web

TAGSjames francoTHE DISASTER ARTISTTHE ROOM

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 4 days ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 4 days ago 7 Comments
A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

A Southwest Road Trip, Through The Eyes Of A Travel Photographer

06.28.17 4 days ago
Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

Here’s Exactly How To Save Money For That Magical Summer Trip

06.28.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

Check Out These Sample Trips And See The US By Train This Summer

06.27.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP