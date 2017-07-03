Getty Image

We’re months away from The Disaster Artist‘s December 1 release (and even further from its inevitable Oscar wins), but like The Room, the notoriously terrible movie (and production) it’s based on, the circumstances around it are too goofy to ignore. James Franco, no stranger to embracing eccentric performances, apparently directed The Disaster Artist while using Tommy Wiseau’s impossible to categorize voice.

Here’s a reminder of the man, the myth, Tommy Wiseau. You will be saying “Oh hi, Mark” for the rest of the day:

Franco plays Wiseau in the film about a film, and like Johnny Depp playing Hunter S. Thompson, or Heath Ledger playing the Joker, it seems like Wiseau took hold of Franco and wouldn’t let go. That, or it’s easier to just keep using the jangly infections just in case he loses them.

Jason Mantzoukas, who plays a small part in the film next to Hannibal Buress running the rental house Wiseau frequents, told EW about the non-stop Wiseau voice:

“Franco directed the whole movie in character as Tommy Wiseau. Well, I should amend that — he wasn’t in character as Tommy Wiseau, but once he started the day doing Tommy’s voice, he would spend the rest of the day doing the voice. So, it wasn’t like he was pretending to be Tommy, but it was like James using Tommy’s speech pattern and accent. It was really special and very funny.”

According to the comedian, the interactions between the rental house and Wiseau are as convoluted and confusing as The Room, which is saying a lot.

