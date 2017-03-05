Weekend Box-Office: A Record Breaker, A Sleeper, A Surprise, And A Dud

20th Century Fox

In 2009, Fast and Furious opened to $70 million on April 9th, proving that blockbusters were no longer limited to the summer months and the holiday season. In 2010, Hollywood pushed that window even earlier when Alice in Wonderland opened in March with a $116 million weekend. March has since become a reliable month for tentpoles: Batman vs. Superman opened north of $160 million last year, while Hunger Games and Zootopia have also launched to huge domestic numbers in March.

This weekend, the box office made plenty of room for several new and returning hits, led by Hugh Jackman’s fantastic final appearance as Wolverine in Logan. The Western/Noir/Superhero film is looking at an $85 million opening, which would make it the fourth highest March opening ever and the fifth best opening ever for an R-rated movie. Not bad for a comic book film with a budget in the $100 million range. The $85 million opening is comparable to X2: X-Men United and X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but unlike those two films, Logan is proving to be less frontloaded, holding steady over the course of the weekend thanks to solid word of mouth.

Give or take a Deadpool, it’s probably the best superhero film since The Dark Knight and proves, as Deadpool did, that superhero movies are often best when their directors are left alone by the studios to execute their own creative vision. It also shows that end-of-the-world stakes are not necessary to a superhero movie’s success, not when a better character-driven story can be told on a smaller, more intimate scale. Logan will end the weekend not only a huge box-office hit, but a critical hit that proves that Deadpool can be the rule and not the exception when it comes to R-rated superhero movies. Hopefully, we’ll begin to see fresh new takes on the genre, which had otherwise begun to grow stale.