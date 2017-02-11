The Director of ‘Cloverfield’ Is In Talks To Helm ‘The Batman’

Warner Bros.

DC has had a notoriously difficult time holding onto its directors that aren’t named Zack Snyder or David Ayer as they launch their new cinematic universe. Following this year’s Justice League and Wonder Woman, the rollout of stand alone films will continue, but properties like The Flash have proven difficult for nailing down a director. The bad luck continued when Ben Affleck stepped down as the director of The Batman, despite staying on to star in the film. There were a few names thrown around as to who would step into that role, and Deadline is reporting that it has officially been offered to a relatively untested director.

Early reports are saying that Matt Reeves, the director of Cloverfield and this summer’s War For The Planet Of The Apes, is in early negotiations to join the DC Universe helming The Batman. He’s not a bad choice, offering fresh eyes on a superhero world that needs a little focus. Additionally, the most recent installments of The Planet Of The Apes franchise have been surprisingly good, so perhaps he can inject Batman with some much needed mojo. Following in the steps of Christopher Nolan in bringing the Caped Crusader to life in his own film will be a daunting task, but hopefully Reeves will bring something new to the table. Maybe, dare I say, a little fun?

(Via Deadline)