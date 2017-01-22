Sundance’s ‘Mudbound’ Is A Brilliant Epic That We Will Still Be Talking About This Time Next Year

#Sundance 2017
01.22.17 57 mins ago
img_3204

Sundance

Every year at Sundance, there’s that one movie that becomes the movie everyone talks about. And if you’re here and haven’t seen that movie yet, you are subconsciously shunned by others. You are no longer allowed to participate in the whole, “What is your favorite so far?,” game because you have to preface the answer by admitting you haven’t seen The Big Movie yet. This was me for the 15 hours between when I missed the Mudbound premiere on Saturday evening until I saw it on Sunday morning. And, oh yes, people were correct: This is the movie of Sundance. Like Manchester by the Sea last year, it’s the movie we’ll still be talking at this point in 2018.

In a perfect world, I would have more time to ponder Dee Rees’ Mudbound before writing about it, but good Lord, we know this isn’t a perfect world.

What sticks out to me the most (in a movie with a lot that sticks out) is the relationship between Garrett Hedlund’s Jamie McAllan and Jason Mitchell’s Ronsel Jackson. Both are World War II veterans retiring to Mississippi, their lives changed forever from events during the war.

TOPICS#Sundance 2017
TAGSMudboundSundance 2017

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 6 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP