Natalie Portman's Savage Intro For The 'Best Director' Globe Caught Everyone Off Guard

News Editor
01.07.18

At Sunday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, Guillermo del Toro scored big by winning Best Director for The Shape of Water. However, his win was eclipsed by Natalie Portman’s mic drop of an introduction, which caused co-presenter Ron Howard to laugh awkwardly while the audience audibly reacted and the camera panned to del Toro, who sheepishly clapped along. And all Portman did to elicit this reaction was state the obvious: “Here are the all-male nominees.”

Indeed, the del Toro was accompanied by fellow nominees Martin McDonagh, Christopher Nolan, Ridley Scott, and Stephen Spielberg. Portman is not alone by acknowledging that women directors appear to have been snubbed by the Hollywood Foreign Press, for many thought that Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) and Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) deserved nods for their turns behind the camera.

While it’s not unheard of for women to not be nominated in this category — Kathryn Bigelow, Barbara Streisand, and Sofia Coppola being examples — Portman’s declaration couldn’t be more timely. After all, this is a year when the #MeToo campaign has led to black dresses taking over the Globes red carpet in solidarity against an industry (and a society) that has largely treated women as mere decoration. Portman’s words resonate, far beyond her momentary quip.

Case in point: Here are the male directors’ faces after Portman’s declaration.

