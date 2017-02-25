Fox Searchlight

Jackie star Natalie Portman is among five contenders in the running for this year’s very shiny Best Actress Academy Award. If Portman’s acclaimed portrayal of Jackie Kennedy wins top spot, it will make her second win in the category. Don’t count on the actress bounding up the stairs to collect her Oscar if she does win, though.

Variety reports that Natalie Portman’s pregnancy will keep the actress from attending this weekend’s awards activity. The subject was addressed in a statement that laid the situation out in black and white. Plus, when you have the trophy case that Portman does, you can miss the occasional ceremony.

“Due to my pregnancy, I am unable to attend the Independent Spirit Awards and the Academy Awards,” wrote Portman. “I feel so lucky to be honored among my fellow nominees and wish them the most beautiful of weekends.”

Oddsmakers have Portman in the role of Best Actress underdog on Sunday. Sportsbook.ag currently has Emma Stone’s La La Land turn as the 1/8 favorite to be feted as the winner on Oscar night. Portman is listed as 5/1 shot to win with Isabelle Huppert (Elle) at 9/1. Both Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) and Ruth Negga (Loving) have daunting 50/1 odds to pull off a major upset.

