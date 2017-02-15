Universal

In a lot of ways, Joe Pesci’s character in Casino, Nicky Santoro, is the flipside of his Goodfellas character, Tommy DeVito. While they were both hot-headed gangsters prone to impulsive acts of violence (and both based on real-life criminals), Nicky had a kind of method to his madness, whereas Tommy was really just an overgrown id squeezed into a gangster’s suit.

Sure, Nicky could still fly off the handle, but he could also keep it together when he had to, even if he didn’t necessarily want to. For those moments when you can barely keep your temper in check, let these Nicky Santoro quotes inspire you to bite your tongue and swallow your rage.