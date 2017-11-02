Getty Image

Writer and director Quentin Tarantino caught flak last month when he admitted he “knew enough to do more than I did” about the allegations of sexual assault and sexual harassment against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein. “I wish I had taken responsibility for what I heard,” he told the New York Times, adding: “If I had done the work I should have done then, I would have had to not work with him.” Chief among Tarantino’s detractors was celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, whose girlfriend Asia Argento has accused Weinstein of rape. Needless to say, the writer/director is reportedly taking his wares elsewhere.

That’s according to Deadline, which revealed Tarantino has apparently finished writing his ninth feature-length film — referred to as #9 — and is currently shopping it around all of Hollywood, minus Disney. Described as “a drama set in late ’60s-early ’70s Los Angeles,” the filmmaker’s anti-La La Land “has strong commercial appeal” and will operate within “the R-rated milieu that Tarantino has always worked in” — hence why Disney is off the table. Unlike his previous eight films, however, the writer/director has completely cut ties with the remnants of The Weinstein Company.

Despite Harvey and brother Bob Weinstein‘s that their then-powerful company was “The House That Quentin Built,” the pair’s respective scandals have proven too much for Tarantino. #9, which has long been rumored to be about the Manson family, doesn’t have a cast locked in yet, but names like Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Harvey Keitel and Samuel L. Jackson have been mentioned.

