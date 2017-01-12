Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

I’ve been hundreds to if not thousands of movies in my life, but I’m apparently going to the theater at the wrong time, because I’ve never seen anyone poop and vomit in the aisle, or pass out from sheer terror. Those reactions could both apply to Fifty Shades of Grey, but the fainting actually happened during a screening of Raw, writer and director Julia Ducournau’s new horror movie that’s apparently so scary, or at least so disgusting, “an ambulance had to be called to the scene as the film became too much for a couple patrons.”

Of course, that quote came from the person in charge of Raw‘s marketing at the Toronto Film Festival, but it’s certainly possible. Consider the premise: