Rian Johnson Says ‘Absolutely Avoid’ Monday Night Football’s ‘The Last Jedi’ Trailer If You Don’t Want Spoilers

10.08.17 1 hour ago

Hype is officially engaged. For the first time in months, we’re going to get a full-fledged trailer for the rapidly approaching Star Wars: The Last Jedi during Monday Night Football. It turns out that Mark Hamill wasn’t kidding when he told a random Twitter commenter to watch the game on October 9th:

Now comes the tough part of fandom. How much do we really want to see before the movie drops on December 15th? Through the various snippets and teases Disney and Lucasfilm have released over the last year, we know that Rey is training to be the second-to-last Jedi along with Luke Skywalker, and it looks like war is being taken to the front door of the First Order, but beyond that, we know very little. And if we want to keep it that way, Rian Johnson says to avoid the trailer:

