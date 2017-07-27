netflix

Jessica Williams fills up a space like the glow of a megawatt bulb. The former Daily Show correspondent has been gifted the lead in Netflix’s demi-eponymous The Incredible Jessica James, a romantic comedy that writer-director Jim Strouse has assembled in her honor like a temple to Helios. It’s Williams’ first real movie role (cameos like Jamaican Damsel, Coffee Shop Crier, and African-American Spa Worker don’t count) and she transitions from TV to film at light-speed, glorying in the extra room. The 6-foot-tall comedian, a tornado of tie-dyed denim and gorgeous, charm-decorated dreads, grooves across the screen with her arms flung open as if she’s ready to fly.

Look out if you’re another actor in the scene. Her newly single New York playwright Jessica James wants to do all the talking, preferably about herself, with breaks only to applaud her brave honesty. “I’m standing in my own truth,” she insists to best friend Tasha (Noël Wells) when Jessica’s narcissism risks getting them both fired from a catering gig. More like she’s spraying her truth on bystanders, most of whom are too awed to duck, from her still-raw ex Damon (the great Lakeith Stanfield, this generation’s James Dean) to the neighbor whose laundry she throws in the stairwell just because the flying fabric fit her dance-party-of-one.

Jessica’s boorishness shows how hard Strouse tried to write his star a complicated part. But Williams is so charismatic, her character’s rudeness barely registers. Instead, the actress has to show Jessica recognizing her faults before we do. Two beats after she tosses the stranger’s clothes, Williams grimaces. Whoops. And right after she insults Damon, Williams glances down. The mean quips make her electric. The regret makes her human. Williams’ skill at both makes her a serious talent.

How do you make a rom com when there’s not enough oxygen for two people? By pairing matter with anti-matter and setting Jessica up with her opposite: a soft-spoken, middle-aged Irish divorcee named Boone (Chris O’Dowd). They’re a bizarre match. She works for a non-profit kids theater. He invents apps. She’s in Bushwick. He’s spying on his ex-wife’s posh Manhattan digs. She karaokes. He windsurfs. The script parses every clash down to coffee versus tea, leaving only their most visible difference, skin color, unmentioned. (The jokes spring from their personalities, not ’90s stand-up cliches.)

All Jessica and Boone have in common are their awful recent break-ups and their mutual astonishment that they’re still in the same room. On their blind meet-up, Jessica tells Boone that he reminds her Damon—technically, “how much of him you’re not.” Ouch. But Boone doesn’t take the date, and by extension, the diss, seriously. “Cool,” he shrugs. Or really, “Coougglllhh,” the sound of a spirit squeezing out of a Dublin grave and wandering off to haunt someone else.