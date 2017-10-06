Universal

Nobody tell Tyrese, but Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham’s Fast And Furious spin-off has secured a release date and has possibly lined up the perfect director. The release date is July 26th, 2019, which puts it before the recently-delayed Fast And Furious 9 (officially titled The Fate of the Furious). We should point out we mean the spin-off comes after Furious 9 in our time, not necessarily in the film’s timeline which has its own reality and you will deal with it.

The Fate of the Furious has been pushed back to 2020, but it’s not all bad news; now word is going around that they may be able to bring back Fast And Furious 6 director Justin Lin to direct The Fate of the Furious. Now how about that aforementioned “perfect director” for the spin-off? Shane Black.

Variety reports Universal Pictures has not only set up the Dwayne Johnson / Jason Statham spin-off as a blockbuster for next summer, but they are also considering Shane Black (Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, Iron Man 3, The Nice Guys) to direct it. He’s got exactly the right sensibility to inject more great action and winking meta jokes into this bonkers cinematic universe.

Reportedly, Universal won’t announce a director until the script is finished. Although it would be great if Black both wrote and directed the spin-off, Universal has already lined up a fitting choice: Chris Morgan, the writer of Fast and Furious 6, Fast Five, Fast and Furious, and The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. Yes, that’s four of our top five Fast and Furious movies. If it all works out, just imagine Morgan writing another scene like this one for Shane Black to direct:

Glorious.

