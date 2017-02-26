Weekend Box Office: A Surprise Smash, An Afterthought, And A Disaster

Universal

Oscar weekend is not typically a big weekend at the box office (last year saw Gods of Egypt and Triple 9 bomb), and this weekend wasn’t expected to provide a lot of fireworks. However, incredibly positive reviews for Jordan Peele’s Get Out provided a big word-of-mouth boost for the film, and going into the weekend, Universal expected it could earn as much as $17-$19 million.

Get Out ended up making $30 million, more than anyone might have anticipated.

Credit goes to the film itself, a movie that combines horror, comedy, and social commentary better than any film in recent memory. It’s receiving unanimous praise from critics (it’s at 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, a rarity for any film, much less a horror film), and audiences have been keenly receptive. In fact, it’s the rare horror movie that actually improves on its box office over the course of the weekend. Most horror movies peak on Thursday and Friday nights but Get Out actually improved by 18 percent on Saturday thanks to strong word of mouth. It’s a hell of a film and the perfect horror movie for the Trump era.

I suspect the movie — which cost only $5 million to make — will continue to thrive based on word of mouth, much like another Blumhouse film has in 2017, M. Night Shyamalan’s Split. The film also bodes well for the directing future of Jordan Peele, one-half of the “Key & Peele” comedy duo. It really is a must-see film for fans of Peele, or horror movies, or great social commentary (or for stellar Bradley Whitford performances).