DC

Three weeks ago, Wonder Woman was tracking at a $75 million opening. Warner Brothers was expecting an opening in the $80 million range for Wonder Woman. By late last week, tracking suggested something closer to $90 million. In the end, however, Wonder Woman shattered even those lofty box-office expectations, as it looks like it will open the weekend with an estimated $100.5 million.

Director @PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making herstory! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava! pic.twitter.com/UWPd0aNS4a — Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 3, 2017

Many congrats to @PattyJenks and her awesome Wonder Woman on what looks to be an over 100 million opening weekend! ❤️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 3, 2017

That figure breaks a number of box office records. For one, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins now has the record for highest-grossing opening weekend for a female director, besting Sam Taylor-Johnson who held the record with $85 million for Fifty Shades of Grey. It’s the seventh best opening weekend for a movie led by an action heroine, following four Hunger Games films, Rogue One and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It’s actually the biggest opening weekend ever for a World War I film, and it’s good for the sixth best opening weekend in June. It is also the third best opening weekend of 2017, ahead of The Fate and the Furious.