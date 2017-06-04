Weekend Box Office: ‘Wonder Woman’ Puts Up Spectacular, Record-Breaking Numbers

#Wonder Woman
Entertainment Features
06.04.17 12 Comments

DC

Three weeks ago, Wonder Woman was tracking at a $75 million opening. Warner Brothers was expecting an opening in the $80 million range for Wonder Woman. By late last week, tracking suggested something closer to $90 million. In the end, however, Wonder Woman shattered even those lofty box-office expectations, as it looks like it will open the weekend with an estimated $100.5 million.

That figure breaks a number of box office records. For one, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins now has the record for highest-grossing opening weekend for a female director, besting Sam Taylor-Johnson who held the record with $85 million for Fifty Shades of Grey. It’s the seventh best opening weekend for a movie led by an action heroine, following four Hunger Games films, Rogue One and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It’s actually the biggest opening weekend ever for a World War I film, and it’s good for the sixth best opening weekend in June. It is also the third best opening weekend of 2017, ahead of The Fate and the Furious.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wonder Woman
TAGSGAL GADOTpatty jenkinsWEEKEND BOX OFFICEWonder Woman

Innovative Minds

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

One Principal’s Fight To Prep Inner-City Students For Our Tech-Based Future

05.31.17 5 days ago
This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

This Company Has Pretty Much Invented Harry Potter’s ‘Skele-Grow’

05.29.17 7 days ago
This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

This Former Marine Is Harnessing Lightning To Make Electricity

05.29.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

This Scientist Combs Our Universe To Find Life Among The Stars

05.25.17 2 weeks ago
This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

This Simple Water Bottle Innovation Just Might Save Your Life Someday

05.24.17 2 weeks ago
How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

How Science And Technology Can Save Lives, One App At A Time

05.22.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP