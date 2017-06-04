Three weeks ago, Wonder Woman was tracking at a $75 million opening. Warner Brothers was expecting an opening in the $80 million range for Wonder Woman. By late last week, tracking suggested something closer to $90 million. In the end, however, Wonder Woman shattered even those lofty box-office expectations, as it looks like it will open the weekend with an estimated $100.5 million.
That figure breaks a number of box office records. For one, Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins now has the record for highest-grossing opening weekend for a female director, besting Sam Taylor-Johnson who held the record with $85 million for Fifty Shades of Grey. It’s the seventh best opening weekend for a movie led by an action heroine, following four Hunger Games films, Rogue One and Star Wars: The Force Awakens. It’s actually the biggest opening weekend ever for a World War I film, and it’s good for the sixth best opening weekend in June. It is also the third best opening weekend of 2017, ahead of The Fate and the Furious.
Those are some impressive records, Dustin. I heard it also broke the box office record for a super hero film, starring a woman, opening in the first week of June, directed by a woman, named Patty. Can you get your Hollywood insider sources to confirm?
