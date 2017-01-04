Is Disney Planning A Young Han Solo Trilogy?

Woody Harrelson Might Just End Up Being A Huge Part Of The ‘Star Wars’ Universe

#Star Wars
01.04.17 1 hour ago

Lucasfilm / Sony Pictures

A galaxy far, far away might be ready to get a little more laid back if the team behind the upcoming Han Solo stand-alone movie get their wish. According to an exclusive report over at Variety, Woody Harrelson is in talks to play the mentor to everybody’s favorite scruffy looking smuggler and his hairy companion:

While talks are still in the early stages, Harrelson is the top choice to play Han Solo’s mentor in the upcoming “Star Wars” spinoff starring Alden Ehrenreich.

Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke also star, with Phil Lord and Chris Miller directing. Disney had no comment.

