2 Chainz is not someone to let something like a broken leg stop him from tearing the roof off concert venues across the world. Even though he’s been confined to a wheelchair during his most recent outing supporting his latest record Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, the artist formerly known as Tity Boi hasn’t let down his fans, turning in high-energy performances at nearly every stop along the way. His latest show in Toronto most definitely set a new mark for turnt however, when Chainz surprised the crowd with a guest appearance from no less than the “King of the 6,” Drake.

While Chainz was seated in his pink wheelchair, rapping out his song “No Lie,” Drake rolled through to reprise that song’s instantly identifiable hook. The he stuck around for a little while longer to bring to life the track “Both,” off of Gucci Mane’s project The Return Of East Atlanta Santa.

“Make some noise from my brother 2 Chainz right now,” Drake commanded between the two songs. “First of all, you’re the only n**** I know who can do a tour in a wheelchair…you were backstage turning up the whole time, I forgot you were sitting down. That sh*t is crazy!”

2 Chainz later shared some images from the gig on Instgram, writing, “In some kind of weird way I thank God for putting me off my feet for some time. It’s a tes , and it has definitely humbled me, built character, and helped shape my mindset!!! That being said, the 6 went up and thnx to my bru [Drake] for Making that film with me.”

Check out some footage of Drake’s cameo above.