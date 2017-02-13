Adele Tearfully Declares Her Album Of The Year Award Belongs To Beyonce

02.13.17 40 mins ago

It was sort-of said in jest around here that albums that weren’t Lemonade might win Album of the Year. We didn’t think it would actually happen and, clearly, neither did the actual award winner Adele. When the British songstress won for 25, she followed-up on her low-key Bey fandom from from earlier in the night by high-key telling everyone in the room that the award belonged to Queen B.

Through tears, the “Hello” singer thanked everyone who helped her make her world-dominating album, before quickly turning to the person she thought deserved the award more. While calling the Lemonade singer the “artist of my life,” the singer went on to explain that Beyonce’s genre-hopping concept album meant a lot to her personally.

“I can’t possibly except this award,” she said. “I’m very humbled and I’m very grateful and gracious. But my artist of my life is Beyonce and this album was just so monumental.”

