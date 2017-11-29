Getty Image

Angel Olsen has spent much of 2017 on the road, continuing the tour behind 2016’s exceptional My Woman. However, she has recently begun transitioning toward supporting her latest release, the b-sides and rarities colelction Phases that she released earlier this month that includes gems like “Sans” and “Special.”

At a recent tour stop at the Jefferson Theatre in Charlottesville, Virginia, Olsen took a break from the regularly scheduled programming to bust out a cover of the late David Bowie’s “Five Years,” the classic opening track from the 1972 record The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars.

All in all, Olsen’s take is a brooding but faithful cover, with her vocals perfectly embodying Bowie’s melodies while still managing to bring some originality to the composition. It’s a beautiful homage to one of the greats, one that hopefully remains in Olsen’s setlist as her tour continues. Check out a fan-shot video cover, which features Olsen seemingly dressed like Bowie, below.

⚡️Angel Olsen covering Bowie ⚡️ A post shared by EAC (@davidbyrnesgf) on Nov 28, 2017 at 10:11pm PST

Phases is out now. Stream it here and be sure to catch Olsen on her many upcoming tour dates, which span through the Spring of 2018. On the heels of My Woman, Caitlin White had a long, in-depth chat with Olsen about the record and much more. Check that out here.