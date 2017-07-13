Arcade Fire Shared Another New Song, ‘Electric Blue,’ And It’s Seriously Electric

07.13.17 2 hours ago

Facebook

Arcade Fire have been on a press blitz for their new album Everything Now, which will be out July 28, previously sharing the singles “Creature Comfort,” “Signs Of Life,” and the title track “Everything Now.” Today, the supergroup has released yet another track off the record called “Electric Blue.” Listen below.

So far, the material from the new album has been a bit of a departure from their past sound, and this track is no different; it begins funk-laden — and pretty literally electric sounding — then, is complemented with the soothing signature vocals of Regine Chassagne. The catchy track is reminiscent of her chorus on Reflektor‘s title track in reminding us of the beauty in tasteful repetition with the echoing of “cover my eyes electric blue” in a similar manner to “it’s just a reflektor.”

This will most likely be the final material we get from Arcade Fire before the release of Everything Now, so add “Electric Blue” to the group’s already extensive list of summer soundtracks. If you want to catch them live this year, Arcade Fire will be headlining Lollapalooza in Chicago and then embarking on a North American Infinite Content tour in September.

Everything Now is out July 28 via Columbia.

Around The Web

TAGSarcade fireElectric BlueEverything Now

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP