Arcade Fire have been on a press blitz for their new album Everything Now, which will be out July 28, previously sharing the singles “Creature Comfort,” “Signs Of Life,” and the title track “Everything Now.” Today, the supergroup has released yet another track off the record called “Electric Blue.” Listen below.

So far, the material from the new album has been a bit of a departure from their past sound, and this track is no different; it begins funk-laden — and pretty literally electric sounding — then, is complemented with the soothing signature vocals of Regine Chassagne. The catchy track is reminiscent of her chorus on Reflektor‘s title track in reminding us of the beauty in tasteful repetition with the echoing of “cover my eyes electric blue” in a similar manner to “it’s just a reflektor.”

This will most likely be the final material we get from Arcade Fire before the release of Everything Now, so add “Electric Blue” to the group’s already extensive list of summer soundtracks. If you want to catch them live this year, Arcade Fire will be headlining Lollapalooza in Chicago and then embarking on a North American Infinite Content tour in September.

Everything Now is out July 28 via Columbia.