Arcade Fire’s ‘Everything Now’ Is Set To Top Billboard’s Album Chart

Getty Image

The race to the top of the Billboard albums chart may have been a logjam last week, but this week it’s so clear that Billboard is already reporting their latest chart-topper a few days early. Arcade Fire’s latest LP Everything Now has been declared the new No. 1 album in the country by Billboard, with a project 95,000 equivalent units sold this week.

Everything Now will be just the second rock album of the year to top the charts, following Linkin Park’s One More Light back in May, and the album will be Arcade Fire’s third No. 1 album after their 2010 effort The Suburbs and 2013s Reflektor. The album claims the No. 1 spot despite tepid reviews, including our own.

Those 95,000 units were enough to put Arcade Fire ahead of Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN., which is set to land at the No. 2 spot yet again, while Meek Mill’s Wins & Losses holds onto the same No. 3 spot it grabbed last week behind Lana Del Rey and Tyler, The Creator. Lana’s Lust for Life and Tyler’s Flower Boy — which landed at the 1 and 2 spots, respectively, last week and were separated by just 1,000 units sold — will both fall out of the Top 10 on this weeks chart.