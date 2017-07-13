🎶 Brand new sounds, in my mind 🎶@ArcadeFire covering @Lorde‘s ‘Green Light’ is EVERYTHING 💚 pic.twitter.com/He1rGKEef9 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) July 13, 2017

We are just about two weeks away from Arcade Fire finally unveiling their fifth studio album Everything Now and the band is doing just about all it can, from dropping multiple videos for the same song to rolling out their own custom fidget-spinners, to get people to take notice. On the latest stop in their promotional campaign, the outsized rock group landed in the BBC’s Live Lounge, and, as is custom, busted out a live cover of a prominent pop song, in this case, Lorde’s “Green Light.” In their hands the track sounds pretty Springsteen, which isn’t surprising given his influence on their work.

Arcade Fire do a pretty bang-up job with the Melodrama single to be quite honest. Règine Chassagne handles the main vocal duties with front man Win Butler backing her up on harmonies. The whole thing is a rollicking interpretation that manages to remains pretty faithful to the original version. The band clearly has an appreciation for the New Zealand pop star as earlier in the broadcast, Butler thanked “our Lorde” for “fighting the good fight.” Though they’re playing on different days, perhaps there could be a collaboration onstage at this year’s Lollapalooza?

You can watch a clip of Arcade Fire’s performance above or listen to the whole thing over at the BBC Live Lounge here. The song starts at the 2:25:00 mark.