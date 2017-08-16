Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You can find pretty much anything at Walmart these days, but yesterday, one particular location in North Dakota had an interesting piece of indie rock history in the store: Belle And Sebastian drummer Richard Colburn. Yesterday morning, the band’s Stuart Murdoch tweeted that they “left Richard in North Dakota,” and that they’d appreciate “a hero” stepping up to make sure he got to St. Paul, Minnesota in time for their performance that night.

Shit, we left Richard in North Dakota. Anyone want to be a hero and get him to St Paul, Minnesota somehow. The gig hangs in the balance..😳 — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) August 15, 2017

Murdoch later told the story in an interview with Minnesota Public Radio show The Current, and said that after waking up from a nap, that’s when he realized what happened:

“I’m kind of partially to blame because we were in a Walmart, we were just leaving town, Dickinson, North Dakota — not the other side of North Dakota! And we stopped for water, and I was coming out of the Walmart, and [Colburn] was coming into the Walmart, and he was waving very happily, in a good mood. And that was the last time that we saw him.”

Colburn ended up waiting for a few hours in the store for somebody to go back and notice him, but he eventually gave up hope, got a hotel room, and went to sleep. Fortunately, the band was able to arrange for a ride to get Colburn so he could catch a flight to Minneapolis. At that point, though, a concern was whether or not the airline would even let Colburn on a plane, considering all it seems he had on him was the pajamas he was wearing and a credit card. Everything worked out, though, as hours later, Murdoch tweeted that Colburn was on a plane “in his pyjamas, sitting with a mimosa.”

UPDATE: we're getting him in a car to Bismarck, a flight to Minneapolis. we should be ok for tonight. 🙂 — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) August 15, 2017

Thanks for your help folks. We have Richard on a plane now, so everything is ok. He's in his pyjamas, sitting with a mimosa 😉🍸 — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) August 15, 2017

The band currently has seven members, so it’s understandable that keeping track of everybody can be difficult. The good news is that they seem to be taking this error in stride with an Almost Famous reference:

https://t.co/T8Oo7hnvp4. Reminds me of Almost Famous.. — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) August 15, 2017

They’ve also implemented a new system to make sure this sort of thing doesn’t happen again:

A new sign appeared on our bus. Should be ok now..😉 pic.twitter.com/mrGvBgq5ca — stuart murdoch (@nee_massey) August 16, 2017

What’s most important is that now, Belle And Sebastian is back to being a big, happy family: