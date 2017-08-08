Gritty Electronic Producer Ben Frost Announces New Album ‘The Centre Cannot Hold’

Iceland-based producer Ben Frost has announced the follow up to his highly-acclaimed album The Wasp Factory. Titled The Centre Cannot Hold, the album will be released via Mute records on September 29th. You can preorder it here.

The announcement comes less than a month after Frost released his Threshold Of Faith EP, the title track of which also doubles as the opening song on the new album. Other songs from the EP, “All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated” and “Eurydice’s Heel” will also appear on the full length, though in different versions. Like the EP, The Centre Cannot Hold was recorded with noise rock legend, Steve Albini.

Frost also revealed a video for the song “Threshold of Faith,” which you can see below. Shot by Richard Mosse and Trevor Tweeten, the blue-hued clip seems to show Frost undergoing some rather involved medical testing, before the visuals explode into much more abstract territory.

Earlier this week, Gary, Indiana based producer Jlin teased a collaboration with Frost on Twitter. It’s unclear at this point whether that collaboration will be a part of this release or another entirely different one that we’ll have to keep our eyes out for.

TAGSBen Froststeve albiniThe Centre Cannot Hold

