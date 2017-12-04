Loma Vista/RCA/Nonesuch

2017 was a difficult year for a lot of people. If it wasn’t tough for you, it was probably tough for someone you care about, someone you love. It’s during a year like this one that the power and pleasure of a stronghold like music reveals itself with more clarity than usual. So in an effort to spark a few revelations, here’s a collection of fifty albums that gave our staff respite from an often overwhelming onslaught of negativity, or that spoke truth to power while many of the most privileged remained silent, or that simply succeeded in reminding us of our humanity, in an era where a lack of empathy, grace, and compassion dictated our country’s often disappointing trajectory.

Ranking beautiful albums always feels foolish, like pretending they’re race cars instead of representations of other people’s hearts, but the positioning here is meant to reflect a combination of the artist’s impact in their respective genre, and beyond, and a reckoning of the record’s quality lyrically, sonically, and emotionally. Hopefully, there are plenty of your own favorites here, along with some discoveries that will be unexpected additions to your own year-end listening.

Finally, in order to cover as many albums of possible, and give some shine to the many incredible albums that came out in the last calendar year beyond these fifty, we will be rolling out ranked genre-specific lists throughout the rest of this week. In order to better achieve that goal, inclusion on this main list disqualifies an album from appearing on a ranked genre list. Happy listening and happy holidays!

Without further ado, here are what the Uproxx music staff feels are the best albums of 2017.

50. Migration, Bonobo

Ninja Tune

For Bonobo’s sixth studio album, the producer takes on a rather weighty subject with grace: The movement of people across the globe. The Los Angeles-via-Brighton transplant was inspired by his own travels during the world tour in support of his previous album, The North Borders. To its credit, the resulting album is full of movement suited to the concept, with songs like early standout “Outlier” pulsing with a life and human energy. Its shuffling beat and gilded synth lines bring to mind the endless streams of people that oscillate through airports, train stations and across borders daily.

But what makes Migration such a standout this year — and in Bonobo’s career in general — is that it not only puts those movements to sound, it offers moments to contemplate that movement as well. Like the title track “Migration,” which is centered around a plaintive piano line and phasing percussion that sound more like the memory of migration than the sound of it happening in real time.

Because not everyone has the privilege to move around the globe as freely as a Billboard chart-topping artist, and by inviting that fact head-on in these slower, more introspective moments, Bonobo can celebrate the beauty in seeing the world first hand, while exposing the forces that determine who can and cannot move.–Michael Rancic

49. Rosecrans, DJ Quick And Problem

Diamond Lane Music Group

I could be accused of West Coast, Los Angeles bias — especially when it comes to Hub City, my homeland. Compton has produced legends, taking rap far beyond its established parameters; in turn, rap has taken Compton’s legends and conveyed them even further beyond the city’s ten square miles and into the stratosphere of pop culture. One of the earliest beneficiaries of this phenomenon was DJ Quik, but unlike many of his contemporaries, he remained close to home even as he became a worldwide household name.

Problem, on the other hand, is nothing more or less than a hometown hero. While he’s had tastes of nationwide success, he’s also been content to stay rooted to his home soil and continue banging out independent smashes that nevertheless result in money made and the sort of neighborhood star power money can’t buy.Then one day, DJ Quik and Problem decided to make an album that sounds like sunny days on Central Ave, hoops at Leuder’s Park, Centennial High School dances, the Willowbrook train station, KDAY midday drive time, the lifeblood of the city, and they decided to call it Rosecrans.

It’s a slice of everything that people think of when they picture West Coast hip-hop, only fresher, more lively. Crisp hand claps, dazzling synth grooves, and smooth, slightly off-kilter, hyper-enunciated rhymes blend into an audio reproduction of the Los Angeles sunset. Close your eyes and you’re instantly transported to that eponymous boulevard in a lowrider with the top down, feeling the faintest sea breeze on your skin as you cruise from one end of the city to other, all the way down to the beach. Every album tells a story; Rosecrans tells the story, sets the mood, and creates a sense of time and place that no other collection of songs even comes close to. Take a listen for yourself, and suddenly, I won’t seem quite so biased after all.–Aaron Williams

48. No One Loves You, Blis.

Sargent House

If you’ve never heard of Blis., now is the time to acquaint yourself. No One Loves You, the Atlanta quartet’s debut album, feels like an effort from a seasoned band that has already spent several years refining their craft and figuring out what works and what doesn’t. It’s an immensely confident first full-length effort, blurring the boundaries of emo, shoegaze, and even post-hardcore, making for a collection of songs that is hard to categorize by “genre.”

No One Loves You was written across the better part of three years, allowing for the album’s tracks to capture the full-circle moment of frontman Aaron Gossett’s songwriting. Where some of the record’s earliest songs discussed his relationship with his own father, the more recently-penned cuts reveal a changed approach after the birth of Gossett’s son. Once you get used to the abrasive, instantly engaging instrumentals, this full-circle nature of the lyrics makes this record stand out from the pack.–Zac Gelfand

47. Infinite Worlds, Vagabon

Father Daughter Records

Laetitia Tamko took her time when crafting her debut release under the name Vagabon. She released an EP called Persian Garden in 2014 that contained early versions of the tracks that appear on Infinite Worlds, spending the following two years listening to new music, revisiting the tracks she already considered complete, and incorporating these new influences into songs old and new. The resulting record is an incredibly diverse collection of eight tracks that span the entire spectrum from folk to rock to pop, sometimes during the course of a single track.

Within the confines of Infinite Worlds are fast tracks (“Minneapolis”) that are perfect for hyping up a crowd, and tracks that could be performed solo in a living room while the crowd sits on the ground (“Fear & Force”). Since the release of Infinite Worlds, Tamko has seen her recognition grow, embarking on several high-profile tours, including an opening slot for Tegan And Sara. This is just the beginning for Vagabon.–Z.G.

46. Rocket, (Sandy) Alex G

Domino Records

A lot changed for (Sandy) Alex G in 2017: He affixed the parenthetical to his name, and on his new album Rocket, he’s very much borrowing from country, or at least alt-country or folk.”I think country is [my] new thing because it’s real,” he told Uproxx earlier this year. “The narrator is trying to be earnest like country music, too. Maybe it’s a little less self-absorbed [kind of] earnestness in country music than it is in ’90s rock music.”

It’s more than just acoustic guitars and twang, though: There are ethereal baroque influences on tracks like “County,” straight up noise on “Brick,” and an otherwise huge sense of experimentation all over. It might sound like these disparate vibes live on a disjointed album, but it’s a testament to the creative prowess of Alex G. These things maybe shouldn’t work together, but here, they just do. Change is supposed to take an artist out of their comfort zone, but if it did in this case, it doesn’t show.Revisit our interview with (Sandy) Alex G here.–Derrick Rossignol

45. Not Even Happiness, Julie Byrne

Ba Da Bing!

It’s in the nature of folk music to sound timeless. But Julie Byrne’s brand of folk does more than simply remove you from the present — it causes a nostalgia for vague notions of time gone by. Still, there is still the sense that Byrne is onto something new on her sophomore LP, Not Even Happiness. It’s in the way she lets the ghostly harmonies of “Natural Blue” bubble below the surface, in the way that a lonesome flute and harmonica float in like the wind on “Melting Grid,” and in the way “I Now Live As A Singer” takes its title literally to put Bryne’s vocals bravely ahead of a traditional song structure. On their own, these moments might not stand out as confidently as they do when put together, and that speaks to the self-assured nature of the record. Byrne sings as if she were the first person to ever do so, and the result is a listening experience that can feel as cleansing as it is refreshing.–Philip Cosores

44. City Music, Kevin Morby

Dead Oceans

It’s a testament to the genius of Bob Dylan and Lou Reed that so many young musicians continue to emulate their respective styles, and often weave them — along with other influences — into one ‘60s indebted folk-rock conglomerate. Then again, it’s a testament to the genius of Kevin Morby that even with his heroes embroidered so plainly on his sleeve, his work remains fastidiously, compellingly his own. City Music excavates spaces that have long been spelunked, but Morby’s pathway through the sometimes desolate, sometimes exuberant world he sees inside a nameless city is a joy to follow along with.

As for where exactly he explores, it could be New York, it could be Los Angeles, but most of all it’s the feeling of being young and confident that the only place your heart can possibly reveal its deepest meanings is in a specific place, packed in with tall buildings and many others, who are also looking for their prefered self. “I never was someone that I liked,” Kevin Morby mewls early on the record, on “Crybaby,” but by the time he hits album closer, “Downtown Lights,” (his “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue,” if you will) all his self-deprecation is rendered moot. Couple more records like this, and Morby’ll be one of the greats himself.–Caitlin White

43. The Weather Station, The Weather Station

Paradise Of Bachelors

Tamara Lindeman has a voice like the wind. She can speed it up or slow it down in the same phrase, have it come rushing through with mighty, righteous rage, or sneak it in under the threshold, low and sweet, barely there. Whichever instrument she selects to accompany herself — piano, guitar, organ, banjo — gets imbued with the same treatment, and the modulations make her musical palette feel limitless. This sonic expanse, paired with devilishly intimate lyrics, gives her work a feeling of the eternal.

On her fourth album as The Weather Station — her second for folk/Americana stewards, the storied North Carolina label Paradise Of Bachelors — Lindeman plays and sings the best songs of her career with a newfound confidence. Perhaps the source of that confidence can be attributed, partially, to age; this self-titled album is anchored by a jumpy single dubbed “Thirty,” and Lindeman herself is cresting the early years of that decade. Whether she is obtaining a better understanding of her chamber folk style, or of herself, this is the finest, most elegant and severe record from an artist who is only beginning to spread her wings.–C.W.

42. Ti Amo, Phoenix

Glassnote Records

It’s hard to remember the last time synths sounded this gorgeous. You might have to go all the way back to Tears For Fears’ seminal Songs From The Big Chair to find a worthy comparison. Phoenix’s bread and butter is the intricate construction of massive, shimmering pop anthems. On Ti Amo, they may have finally perfected the formula. We’re talking big, rolling tom fills, clashing keyboard melodies, and lithe, near-falsetto vocal melodies.

The aesthetic is distinctly ‘80s, especially on tracks like “Fleur De Lys” which carries massive shades of Duran Duran, but for the most part, Phoenix manages to ride the vibe without devolving into full-on tribute status. There’s enough contemporary touches here that you never fully forget that this wasn’t something cooked up in 2017 instead of 1987. The end goal is to get your ass out on the dance floor and it would fill my heart with joy to see wedding receptions and bar mitzvah’s throw the title track into the playlist.–Corbin Reiff

41. First Cigarette, Travis Meadows

Blaster Records

Travis Meadows is a brand new old country stunner that everybody in Nashville has been talking about since his debut album, Killin’ Uncle Buzzy, began making the rounds among heavy-hitters back in 2011. A lo-fi, homespun revised collection of his journals and notes from a final, successful stint in rehab, Meadows followed that searing record up with another lowkey EP, Old Ghost & Unfinished Business in 2013.

But it wasn’t until this past year or so that Meadows scraped together enough cash to cut a country record the way he saw fit; First Cigarette is the result, a grizzled, world-weary but still beaming collection of songs that salute topics as like underdogs, backroads, and Bruce Springsteen with the same fervor and cleverness of any fresh-faced youngster singing radio-friendly fare.

Helmed by hitmaking country producer Jay Joyce, and refined and revised with and songwriter Jeremy Spillman, First Cigarette is Meadows working at the height of his powers, plumbing the depths of despair, and delivering everything from brutal, buzzy lullabies like the title track, to bluesy, zydeco kiss-offs like the ornery closer, “Long Live Cool.” Even on the album’s clear centerpiece, “Pray For Jungleland,” Meadows tempers his nostalgia with a burning appreciation for the present, something more of country’s elder statesmen could stand to emulate.–C.W.

40. This Is Steve, Delicate Steve

Anti Records

This Is Steve is 28-minutes’ worth of upbeat jams you didn’t know you needed in your life. Performed and recorded solely by Steve Marion aka Delicate Steve, it’s an album that goes a long way to re-certifying the bonafides of the electric guitar as a lead instrument. Our traditional view of the lone “guitar hero” is someone like Steve Vai or Yngwie Malmsteen. Someone well-versed in dazzling fretboard gymnastics that delights in stacking as many notes they can in the tightest window imaginable, while a floor-mounted fan blows their long, luscious locks out of their face. This is not Steve’s M.O. There’s no pretentions to be found here. You need only scan through the list of songs — “Cartoon Rock” and “Swimming” for example — to get the sense that this is not a project to be taken very seriously. Still, with its myriad of psych-rock aural sweeps, and afro-pop beats, it’s almost certainly going to put a smile on your face.–C.R.