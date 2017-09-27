Getty Image

Beyonce has become such a cultural deity that former First Lady Michelle Obama celebrated her birthday with some Beyonce cosplay, and even just her social media posts are news. Pretty much everybody thinks she’s the best at pretty much everything, and it’s tough to argue against that. Case in point: Following the news that Lady Gaga is taking a break and had to cancel a festival appearance due to “severe physical pain,” Beyonce sent her a really sweet and thoughtful gift to help make her feel better

Gaga posted a photo on Instagram yesterday of her wearing a hoodie from Beyonce’s Ivy Park clothing line and captioned it, “Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be with the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love.”

Beyonce wasn’t done there, as she also sent roses, and Gaga thanked her “Telephone” collaborator again on Instagram, writing, “This was so kind. If I hadn’t seen your videos on TV at grandma’s house after I got dropped from Def Jam Records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going.”

