02.11.17

The world is still rejoicing over news that Beyonce and Jay Z are pregnant and expecting twins in the coming months. Not only does the initial Instagram picture of Bey’s beautiful baby bump hold the record for the most-liked Instagram image of all time, it’s also been immortalized with an immaculate mural.

Renowned street artist Lushsux painted a five-story mural of Beyonce’s pregnancy picture in Australia. The artist first hinted at Beyonce being his latest muse last week when he asked for help finding a wall large enough to hold his piece de resistance. “Who has a massive wall for this Beyonce maternity photo in Melbourne? Ideally four to five stories high? DM and tag in anyone who could help or would be interested.” A week later and the results are breathtaking.

