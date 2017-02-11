Friday afternoon progress update #streetart #beyoncé #melbourne #beyhive #art A photo posted by Beyoncé Australia (@beyonceaus) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

The world is still rejoicing over news that Beyonce and Jay Z are pregnant and expecting twins in the coming months. Not only does the initial Instagram picture of Bey’s beautiful baby bump hold the record for the most-liked Instagram image of all time, it’s also been immortalized with an immaculate mural.

Renowned street artist Lushsux painted a five-story mural of Beyonce’s pregnancy picture in Australia. The artist first hinted at Beyonce being his latest muse last week when he asked for help finding a wall large enough to hold his piece de resistance. “Who has a massive wall for this Beyonce maternity photo in Melbourne? Ideally four to five stories high? DM and tag in anyone who could help or would be interested.” A week later and the results are breathtaking.