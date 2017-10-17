Getty Image

If what Billy Corgan said during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show is to be believed, then the rocker has seen some things that can’t be explained by modern science.

The two got to talking about Corgan’s appearances on The Alex Jones Show, and when Stern said that Jones believes in “a race of lizard people,” that’s when Corgan got paranormal, saying, “Not to add to the conspiracy, but I’ve had paranormal experiences in my life that sort of lend itself into that category.”