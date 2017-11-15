Björk’s ‘Blissing Me’ Video Is A Bare, Unembellished Courtship Dance

Though it was first announced back in August, the rollout for Björk’s upcoming tenth album, Utopia, has felt intentional and purposeful every step of the way, as if she we leaving a breadcrumb trail to the record’s release. Now, her latest video for the song “Blissing Me” furthers that vision for our second proper taste of her so-called “Tinder record,” which you can see above.

Whereas the video for previous single “The Gate” situated Björk in an alien CGI rendered landscape and then a hallucinogenic cave, the video for “Blissing Me” arrives in stark contrast. Directed by Tim Walker and Emma Dalzell, the minimalist treatment makes the Icelandic songwriter its focal point, highlighting her otherworldy appearance, and her choreography, just as Arca’s own minimal production foreground’s Björk’s voice. The artist appears mystical as ever in the video, doing a kind of courtship dance that mirrors the courtship that takes place in the song’s lyrics, sparked by the sharing of music.

The song echoes the bare arrangement of “Unison,” the concluding song on her masterful 2001 album, Vespertine, which evinced a similar sense of harmony between two people.

Utopia is out 11/24 on One Little Indian. Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Arisen My Senses”

2. “Blissing Me”

3. “The Gate”

4. “Utopia”

5. “Body Memory”

6. “Features Creatures”

7. “Courtship”

8. “Loss”

9. “Sue Me”

10. “Tabula Rasa”

11. “Claimstaker”

12. “Paradisa”

13. “Saint”

14. “Future Forever”