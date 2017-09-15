Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Well, this is certainly a pleasant surprise. A little while back, Icelandic music icon Björk announced that the new single from her upcoming album, a song titled “The Gate,” would drop on September 18. Well, when it comes to Björk, we should all know by now to never take anything on it’s face, and in a twist, she has decided to gift the world with her latest musical composition a full three days early.

“‘The Gate’ is a love song,” Björk said in a press release describing the song’s content. “But I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way. Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love—but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word.”

To help listeners better understand the song’s meaning, she decided to post the lyrics as well.

midnight treat – The Gate single will be released across all platforms tonight at midnight your local time. #björk #TheGate A post shared by Björk (@bjork) on Sep 14, 2017 at 12:04pm PDT

Björk’s next album is expected to drop sometime in November. Just like her last full-length project, 2015’s critically adored release Vulnicura, she has enlisted the electronic producer Arca to help her build the musical compositions. You can listen to her latest single “The Gate” in the video above.