Björk Shared Her New Transcendent, Spiritual Love Song ‘The Gate’

Deputy Music Editor
09.15.17

Well, this is certainly a pleasant surprise. A little while back, Icelandic music icon Björk announced that the new single from her upcoming album, a song titled “The Gate,” would drop on September 18. Well, when it comes to Björk, we should all know by now to never take anything on it’s face, and in a twist, she has decided to gift the world with her latest musical composition a full three days early.

“‘The Gate’ is a love song,” Björk said in a press release describing the song’s content. “But I say ‘love’ in a more transcendent way. Vulnicura was about a very personal loss, and I think this new album is about a love that’s even greater. It’s about rediscovering love—but in a spiritual way, for lack of a better word.”

To help listeners better understand the song’s meaning, she decided to post the lyrics as well.

Björk’s next album is expected to drop sometime in November. Just like her last full-length project, 2015’s critically adored release Vulnicura, she has enlisted the electronic producer Arca to help her build the musical compositions. You can listen to her latest single “The Gate” in the video above.

Around The Web

TAGSBjörkThe Gate

What Unites Us

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 3 days ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 1 week ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP