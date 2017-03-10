Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Here’s a good rule of thumb to keep in mind while watching the trippy new video for Blonde Redhead’s “Golden Light”: anything the camera focuses on for longer than two seconds is going to betray you. “Light” is an onslaught of constantly shifting visuals, interesting illusions and other tricks of the light.

The video’s director Virgilio Villoresi stars in the video with Elizabeth Kinnear. Villoresi utilizes everything from projections to black-light makeup that reveals itself as the light shifts, which is all captured beautifully by cinematographer Michele Brandstetter. The ever-changing rules of the video’s universe, coupled with the haunting sounds of the alt-rock stalwarts’ new music, make “Light” a video you won’t soon forget.

The clip comes from the band’s new EP 3 O’Clock and — though that release has been available for some time in the rest of the world — “Light” was released to celebrate that collection becoming available in the United States and Canada. “Light” finds the band following the dream-pop sounds that have crept into their discography throughout the ’00s, moving them further away from the New York no-wave sound that made them indie-famous.

Give the video a watch or five and then listen to the rest of their four-track EP below: