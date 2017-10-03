Bob Seger has spent the last few weeks tearing it up around some of the finest arenas and stadiums that America has to offer as part of his Runaway Train tour. Unfortunately, due to an “urgent medical issue” related to his vertebrae however, the Detroit rock legend has regrettably been forced to hit the pause button on the rest of the run per Doctor’s orders.
“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” Seger said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”
According to the Seger’s publicist, “Rescheduled dates will be announced when available. Tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates.”
Check below to see which dates have been pushed back.
09/30 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
10/05 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
10/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena
10/10 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
10/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
10/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
10/19 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
10/21 — Frisco, TX @ Ford Center at The Star
10/24 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
10/26 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/02 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/04 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
11/07 — Boise, ID @ Ford Center
11/09 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
11/11 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena
11/13 — Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena
11/15 — St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center
11/17 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
