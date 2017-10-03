Getty Image

Bob Seger has spent the last few weeks tearing it up around some of the finest arenas and stadiums that America has to offer as part of his Runaway Train tour. Unfortunately, due to an “urgent medical issue” related to his vertebrae however, the Detroit rock legend has regrettably been forced to hit the pause button on the rest of the run per Doctor’s orders.

“I’m so disappointed to have to suspend the tour as the band is on a great roll,” Seger said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to play for our amazing fans. Hoping to be back out on the road very soon.”

According to the Seger’s publicist, “Rescheduled dates will be announced when available. Tickets sold for concerts that are being rescheduled will be honored at the new dates.”

Check below to see which dates have been pushed back.

09/30 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

10/05 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/07 — Atlanta, GA @ Infinite Energy Arena

10/10 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

10/12 — St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/14 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

10/19 — The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

10/21 — Frisco, TX @ Ford Center at The Star

10/24 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/26 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

10/28 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/02 — Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/04 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

11/07 — Boise, ID @ Ford Center

11/09 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

11/11 — Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

11/13 — Billings, MT @ Rimrock Auto Arena

11/15 — St. Paul, MN @ XCEL Energy Center

11/17 — Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena