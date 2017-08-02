Days Have No Numbers

If you’ve worked in the music industry for long, then you know January tends to be a little dead. All the big year end lists just went up a couple weeks ago, and though everyone is anticipating what will happen in the coming months, few artists put our their records that early into the first quarter. Partially because, by the time it comes to year-end list-making in late November, the albums have been forgotten.

Maybe that’s part of the impetus behind the scheduling of a new, three-day concert in Mexico called Days Have No Numbers that Bon Iver announced today, in conjunction with Bowery Presents, Cloud 9 Adventures, and the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The four day event will include three shows from Bon Iver, plus “performances and collaborations” with bands like Sylvan Esso, POLIÇA, Francis and the Lights, Hiss Golden Messenger, Melt-Banana, Spank Rock, Aero Flynn, Phil Cook, Dizzy Fae, Velvet Negroni, Amy Warehouse, Hrrrbek and more.