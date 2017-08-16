Instagram

Who says we can’t have nice things any more? 1980s pop singer Bonnie Tyler sure doesn’t think so. In case you haven’t heard, next week, the world will be blanketed in darkness as we experience a total solar eclipse. To mark the occasion, Tyler will bring to life her 1983 mega-hit “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” just as the event is happening while onboard the Royal Caribbean’s Total Eclipse Cruise that is preparing to position itself directly in the path of totality, just as the moon moves across the sun.

In an interview with Time Magazine, Tyler said, “It’s going to be so exciting, it doesn’t happen very often does it?” For her singular performance, the Welsh singer will be backed up by the Joe Jonas-led group DNCE and she is already preparing with some extra vocal training. “If anybody hears strange noises coming from my cabin while aboard ship, they’ll know what it is.”

As she explained, the song had to be edited and condensed to sync up with the eclipse when it occurs. “The eclipse of the sun lasts 2 minutes and 40 minutes, I’m told,” Tyler said. “Unlike my song. It had to be chopped about, because it was so long. I never thought it would be played on the radio, in the beginning.”

You can catch a preview of what folks about the cruise ship can expect to hear next week in the video below.