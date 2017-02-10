Bonobo’s Migration came out at the very top of January 2017, so you’d be forgiven if you missed it in the midst of all the political change, new year’s resolutions, and the drag of getting back to work after the holidays. But if you leave the record in obscurity all year, you’ll never be able to forgive yourself — it’s too spectral and expansive to be overlooked.

Bonobo, aka Simon Green, is a British DJ and producer who is now based in Los Angeles. Migration is his first record in four years, since The North Borders was released in 2013, but over the course of the last seventeen years he’s put out six records and several EPs. Since he’s primarily a producer, Green often enlists vocalists and other collaborators to work with, but Migration has more notable names than ever, including Rhye on “Break Apart,” and Nick Murphy on “No Reason.”

The video for that second track came out back in January, and it was a trippy, mind-bending visual is inspired by the Japanese phenomenon of the Hikikomori: “Young Japanese people who become so overwhelmed by the pressures of life that they retreat to their bedrooms for years at a time.” This was too intriguing not to explore further, so today we’re premiering a behind the scenes video about the making of the film.

Director Oscar Hudson spoke further about his inspiration:

“This felt like a such a fascinating intersection of physical & psychological spaces, and so from this I set out to make a film that through an inventive physical concept tried to link environment directly to psychology. We achieved the film using only in-camera physical effects and we designed an entirely new way of moving our miniature camera to get it to fit through the tiny doorways. Doing this film with CGI would have been a thousand times easier, but for me, it’s physicality & imperfections are what make it different, and I hope better.”

Watch the behind-the-scenes video about the clip above, and the original below.

