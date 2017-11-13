Getty Image

Marc Maron has quality musicians on his WTF With Marc Maron podcast pretty often, but when he had Kim Deal of The Breeders (and also formerly of the Pixies) on today’s episode, he got a pretty big scoop: Deal told him that The Breeders are planning to release a new album in 2018. The band’s representatives have since confirmed the news, so it’s for real.

Maron announced the album and said it will include “the full original lineup,” and Deal later noted that the band worked with producer Steve Albini on parts of the record. The as-of-yet-untitled album will be the band’s fifth, and their first since 2008’s Mountain Battles. Aside from the original lineup, it looks like Courtney Barnett is involved as well, since she stopped by the studio last year and recorded backing vocals for a song.

For the moment, that’s about all we know when it comes to the new album. The band just dropped a new song called “Wait In The Car” last month, but it was released as a limited edition 7″ vinyl for a series by 4AD, so it’s unclear if the track will be included on the album or not.

The Breeders wrap up their fall tour with a show tonight at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles. Deal and Maron talked for about an hour on the podcast, so check out the full episode here, and listen to “Wait In The Car” below.