’00s indie is having a moment right now. Dirty Projectors and Fleet Foxes are back in the conversation. Feist is returning with a new album, and now everyone’s favorite Canadian baroque indie band/artist collective is dropping new music for the first time in seven years. Utilizing all the parts of their swollen ranks to craft a song that layers horn blasts, guitar noise and oh-so-many vocal harmonies, Broken Social Scene sound fresh as ever on the massive comeback single “Halfway Home.”

The band wasted no time in pushing the new single, showing up on the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert just hours after its debut to perform it live. The mega-band consumed the entire set, but left no questions as to whether they’ll be able to perform these complex compositions live. As if their own numbers weren’t enough the band were joined by Emily Haines and James Shaw of Metric and Amy Millan and Evan Cranley of Stars. Check out the single up top and the cramped performance below:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The newly re-formed band are going on tour this summer and frontman Kevin Drew told Sirius XMU that an album is coming in the fall. Take a look at the dates below:

05/23 — Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

05/24 — London, UK @ O2 Brixton Academy

05/26 — Neustrelitz, DE @ Immergut Festival

05/28 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix Club

05/29 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

05/30 — Paris, FR @ Alhambra

06/01 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/03 — Toronto, CA @ Field Trip

06/24 — Pasadena, CA @ Arroy Seco Weekend

08/04-06 — Montreal, CA @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival