01.19.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

In spite of his appeal to the largely conservative listeners from the heartland, Bruce Springsteen remains a true-blue progressive who has used his massive platform to advocate for any number of liberal causes. He’s so avowedly anti-GOP that even a Springsteen cover band didn’t feel comfortable playing Donald Trump’s inauguration. To twist the knife a little bit more — and celebrate a man who has shown all kinds of love for The Boss — Springsteen capped off the end of Barack Obama’s presidency with a private concert for the First Family.

According to the Springsteen fansite Backstreets — think a less Anglophilic, but no less committed version of “True To You” — Springsteen played a 15-song acoustic set for the Obamas and their staff. Bruce supplied all the expected classics: “Born In The U.S.A.” and “Dancing In The Dark” alongside newer cuts like “Long Walk Home.”

The site’s man on the inside explained that the set was a somber affair, with Springsteen projecting a sense of loss throughout even his more upbeat numbers.

“There was a clear sense of something ending, both with the conclusion of an adventure for the staff and the silent presence of the coming political transition,” he said. “Bruce’s demeanor was definitely in line with that overall vibe.”

Check out the full setlist below via the fansite:

Setlist:
“Working on the Highway”
“Growin’ Up”
“My Hometown”
‘My Father’s House”
“The Wish”
“Thunder Road”
“The Promised Land”
“Born in the U.S.A.”
“Devils & Dust”
“Tougher Than the Rest (with Patti Scialfa)”
“If I Should Fall Behind (with Patti Scialfa)”
“The Ghost of Tom Joad”
“Long Walk Home”
“Dancing in the Dark”
“Land of Hope and Dreams”

