Bully’s new album Losing is one of the year’s best and most intense rock records, and now, the band’s colorful new video for album highlight “Feel The Same” is a fun exploration of the song’s kinetic power, via the destruction of food and flowers. Made by creative duo Lazy Mom (Josie Keefe and Phyllis Ma), the stop-motion video shows cakes being smashed by roses, melting ice cream cones being crushed by a firm grip, and other types of culinary and botanistic destruction.
“I have been a huge fan of Lazy Mom for a few years now,” said Bully’s Alicia Bognanno. “Their ability to make vibrant, colorful art out of everyday objects amazes me. If you enjoy this video I HIGHLY recommend you check out their zine.”
Watch the video for “Feel The Same” above, listen to Losing here, and revisit our interview with Bognanno here. The band’s tour also starts tonight, so check out their upcoming dates below.
