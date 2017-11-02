Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bully’s new album Losing is one of the year’s best and most intense rock records, and now, the band’s colorful new video for album highlight “Feel The Same” is a fun exploration of the song’s kinetic power, via the destruction of food and flowers. Made by creative duo Lazy Mom (Josie Keefe and Phyllis Ma), the stop-motion video shows cakes being smashed by roses, melting ice cream cones being crushed by a firm grip, and other types of culinary and botanistic destruction.

“I have been a huge fan of Lazy Mom for a few years now,” said Bully’s Alicia Bognanno. “Their ability to make vibrant, colorful art out of everyday objects amazes me. If you enjoy this video I HIGHLY recommend you check out their zine.”

Watch the video for “Feel The Same” above, listen to Losing here, and revisit our interview with Bognanno here. The band’s tour also starts tonight, so check out their upcoming dates below.

11/02/2017 — St Louis MO @ Off Broadway

11/03/2017 — Iowa City IA @ The Mill

11/04/2017 — Minneapolis MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/06/2017 — Madison WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/07/2017 — Chicago IL @ Thalia Hall

11/08/2017 — Detroit MI @ Marble Bar

11/09/2017 — Toronto ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/10/2017 — Montreal QC @ Bar le Ritz

11/12/2017 — Boston MA @ Great Scott

11/13/2017 — Brooklyn NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/14/2017 — Philadelphia PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/15/2017 — Washington DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/17/2017 — Charlottesville VA @ The Southern

11/18/2017 — Durham NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/19/2017 — Asheville NC @ The Mothlight

12/06/2017 — Little Rock AR @ Stickyz

12/07/2017 — Dallas TX @ Club Dada

12/08/2017 — Austin TX @ Emo’s

12/09/2017 — Houston TX @ Walter’s

12/10/2017 — New Orleans LA @ Gasa Gasa

12/12/2017 — Birmingham AL @ Saturn

12/13/2017 — Atlanta GA @ Terminal West

12/14/2017 — Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge

12/15/2017 — Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge

12/16/2017 — Nashville TN @ Mercy Lounge

2/16/2018 — Norman OK @ The Opolis

2/17/2018 — Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf

2/18/2018 — Phoenix AZ @ Valley Bar

2/24/2018 — Eugene OR @ Hi-Fi Music Lounge

2/26/2018 — Vancouver BC @ Biltmore Cabaret

2/28/2018 — Seattle WA @ Neumos

3/1/2018 — Spokane WA @ The Bartlett

3/2/2018 — Boise ID @ Neurolux

3/3/2018 — Salt Lake City UT @ Kilby Court

3/5/2018 — Denver CO @ Larimer Lounge

3/6/2018 — Kansas City MO @ Record Bar

5/30/2018 — London, UK @ Moth Club