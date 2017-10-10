Bully’s Alicia Bogdano Believes In All Definitions Of The Word ‘Punk’

Alysse Gafkjen

2017 has been a banner year for punks so far, in the sense that “punks” refers to bold, brave voices who aren’t afraid to speak out against the establishment. Donald Trump’s presidency has caused a rise in politically-concerned and conversational public figures, and so have events like Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests, government responses to catastrophic natural disasters, and the recent mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Among those punks is Bully leader Alicia Bogdano, who is also a “punk” in the sense that she fronts one of the most bombastic punk bands playing rapid-fire riffs and kicking musical ass today. She believes in punk and all its meanings: Anybody who has a platform should use it to address topics that are important to them, and even though electronic music is more popular than ever, high-octane, guitar-based music isn’t going anywhere.

Ahead of the release of Bully’s upcoming album Losing, we spoke with Bogdano about punk, as well as the value of quality production on raw music, conversations about mental health, and why baring your soul in a song is really the only way to do it.