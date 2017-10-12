Nashville rock group Bully announced their sophomore album Losing with a bang in August, when they shared the raging lead single “Feel The Same.” They followed that up with the equally rocking tracks “Running” and “Kills To Be Restrained,” and now, ahead of the record’s October 20th release on Sub Pop, the whole thing is streaming in full now over at NPR.
Losing — which was engineered and mixed by Bully singer, producer, and former Steve Albini intern Alicia Bognanno — deals with a lot of tough topics like relationships and illness, and Bognanno previously told us that for her, wearing her heart on her sleeve like that is the only worthwhile way to make music:
“To me, music is a personal and emotional thing, so if I was going to take emotion or personal situations out of it, then that would feel more like just a product, because it would just be an emotionless, senseless piece of music, which to me, isn’t real music at all.”
Listen to Losing here, revisit our recent interview with Bognanno here, and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
11/02 — St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
11/03 — Iowa City, IA @ The Mill
11/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe
11/06 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
11/07 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/08 — Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
11/09 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
11/10 — Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz
11/12 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott
11/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
11/15 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
11/17 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern
11/18 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
11/19 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight
12/06 — Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz
12/07 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
12/08 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s
12/09 — Houston, TX @ Walter’s
12/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
12/12 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
12/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
12/14 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
12/15 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
