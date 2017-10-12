Best birthday while tracking last February pic.twitter.com/i1BEgbsXKQ — Bully (@Bully) October 10, 2017

Nashville rock group Bully announced their sophomore album Losing with a bang in August, when they shared the raging lead single “Feel The Same.” They followed that up with the equally rocking tracks “Running” and “Kills To Be Restrained,” and now, ahead of the record’s October 20th release on Sub Pop, the whole thing is streaming in full now over at NPR.

Losing — which was engineered and mixed by Bully singer, producer, and former Steve Albini intern Alicia Bognanno — deals with a lot of tough topics like relationships and illness, and Bognanno previously told us that for her, wearing her heart on her sleeve like that is the only worthwhile way to make music:

“To me, music is a personal and emotional thing, so if I was going to take emotion or personal situations out of it, then that would feel more like just a product, because it would just be an emotionless, senseless piece of music, which to me, isn’t real music at all.”





Listen to Losing here, revisit our recent interview with Bognanno here, and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates below.

11/02 — St Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

11/03 — Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

11/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Cafe

11/06 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

11/07 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/08 — Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

11/09 — Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/10 — Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz

11/12 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott

11/13 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

11/15 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

11/17 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

11/18 — Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

11/19 — Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

12/06 — Little Rock, AR @ Stickyz

12/07 — Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

12/08 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s

12/09 — Houston, TX @ Walter’s

12/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

12/12 — Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

12/13 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

12/14 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

12/15 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge