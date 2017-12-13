Bully Distracts Themselves From Their Emotions In Their 90s-Styled ‘Running’ Video

12.13.17 2 hours ago

We reckon that Bully’s Losing is one of the best rock albums of the year, and the band has matched the quality of the album with its aesthetic-driven videos. They shared a colorful and destructive clip for “Feels The Same” last month, and now they’re back with a ’90s-influenced video for “Running”

Press materials say that the video, which was shot in Nashville and directed by Alan Del Rio Ortiz, “explores how we run away from our feelings and how the media portrays millennials and youth. This lines up with what the band’s Alicia Bognanno previously said of the song: “Overall, ‘Running’ is about shamelessly keeping yourself distracted or making up excuses to avoid processing certain emotions.”

The video certainly shows people occupying themselves with various pursuits that feel particularly ’90s, like skateboarding through graveyards, hanging out on stoops, and performing on a front lawn with at least one pink plastic flamingo on hand. There’s also a strong use of color to convey different visual aesthetics, like the shots that are all in vibrant purple, or the washed out and grainy footage that looks like a vintage home video.

Read our interview with Bully’s Alicia Bognanno here, and see where Losing places on our list of 2017’s best rock albums here.

Around The Web

TAGSbullylosingRUNNING

Best Of 2017

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite New Show Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

and 12.13.17 2 hours ago
Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

Late Night Comedy’s Best Moments Of 2017

12.13.17 5 hours ago
What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

What We Talk About When We Don’t Talk About ‘Young Sheldon’

12.13.17 5 hours ago
What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

What Is Your Favorite TV Performance Of 2017?

, and 12.13.17 5 hours ago 3 Comments
The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

The Most Overrated Albums Of 2017

12.13.17 6 hours ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP